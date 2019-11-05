Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Gov. Justice lifts State of Emergency as drought conditions diminish
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Gov. Justice lifts State of Emergency as drought conditions diminish

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 05, 2019, 09:34 am

35
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, officially ending the State of Emergency that had been in place statewide since last month due to drought conditions.

View the proclamation on the Governor’s website here

The original State of Emergency declaration was made on Oct. 3, 2019, and applied in all 55 West Virginia counties. It was put in place due to a prolonged shortage of rainfall that has caused moderate drought conditions across much of the state and severe drought conditions in southern West Virginia.

In the time since, however, those drought conditions have dissipated, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

All mandatory and voluntary water usage restrictions or guidelines that were included within the State of Emergency declaration are also now lifted.

Previous PostPolice in Oak Hill need help locating a runaway juvenile
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X