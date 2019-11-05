Gov. Justice lifts State of Emergency as drought conditions diminish

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, officially ending the State of Emergency that had been in place statewide since last month due to drought conditions.

View the proclamation on the Governor’s website here

The original State of Emergency declaration was made on Oct. 3, 2019, and applied in all 55 West Virginia counties. It was put in place due to a prolonged shortage of rainfall that has caused moderate drought conditions across much of the state and severe drought conditions in southern West Virginia.

In the time since, however, those drought conditions have dissipated, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

All mandatory and voluntary water usage restrictions or guidelines that were included within the State of Emergency declaration are also now lifted.