Gov. Justice issues statement on President Trump’s meeting today on infrastructure

CHARLESTON, WV – On the heels of President Trump’s meeting today on infrastructure, Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement:

“The President is thinking big with his plan to rebuild our Nation’s crumbling infrastructure, and he is working across party lines to get it done. He has my unwavering support because West Virginia will benefit from this infrastructure plan like you can’t imagine.

“I have had countless discussions with the President about infrastructure since the beginning of my term and I look forward to continuing to work with him and his administration as his plan comes together.

“Since the day I took office I have continually worked to find ways to fix West Virginia’s aging infrastructure. My Roads to Prosperity program is a great start, and it’s working, but a national infrastructure package will allow us to do so much more, and it will be another huge catalyst for continued prosperity in West Virginia. President Trump is the man to get this job done.”