Gov. Justice issues statement on Mueller Report, also calls out Manchin

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 26, 2019, 20:04 pm

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today issued the following statement on the exoneration of President Donald Trump as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation:

“I would like to congratulate President Trump on being completely and totally exonerated from any wrongdoing. Thanks to Special Counsel Mueller’s report, we now know for sure what we believed to be true all along: that neither the president nor his campaign ever conspired with Russia to rig the 2016 election.”

“I’ve known the president for a long time and anyone who truly knows him would tell you that Donald Trump is a great man who cares about our country and cares about West Virginia.

“Anybody with a brain knows that this investigation was a complete witch hunt by Washington liberals from the very beginning, started because they had it out for the man that Americans elected as their president.

“Meanwhile, now that President Trump has been cleared of wrongdoing, one of those loud Washington liberals, Joe Manchin, has suddenly gone quiet. But Joe’s refusal to back President Trump shouldn’t be a surprise – after all, Joe voted ‘no’ on President Trump’s wall, Joe voted ‘no’ on President Trump’s middle-class tax cuts and Joe voted ‘no’ on President Trump’s repeal and replace of ObamaCare.”

