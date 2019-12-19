Gov. Justice issues statement after speaking with MLB Commissioner

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after speaking with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred regarding the Minor League Baseball realignment plan.

“Last Friday, I had a very positive conversation with Commissioner Manfred about their realignment plan and its potential effect on West Virginia’s four Minor League Baseball teams,” Gov. Justice said. “I reiterated to him the importance of these teams and the jobs they provide to our communities, our economy, and the entire state. He pledged to stay in touch and continue to listen to our concerns as this process moves forward.”