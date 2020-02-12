Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecast this week

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecast to affect West Virginia this week.

This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Additionally, the Governor has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.

The Governor stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deem necessary.

FEB-2020-FLOOD-STATE-OF-PREPAREDNESS
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com