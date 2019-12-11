Gov. Justice issues proclamation declaring Christmas Eve as full-day state holiday for public employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation declaring Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019) as a full-day state holiday for public employees.

“So many of our incredible public employees have worked tirelessly over the past year to bring all kinds of goodness to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “In honor of all these men and women do, it’s only right that they be given the opportunity to fully enjoy the Christmas holiday with their friends and loved ones.”

Previously, Christmas Eve was officially listed as a half-day holiday.

“I encourage everyone to take time this holiday season to get out and explore all of the wonders we have right here in our great state,” Gov. Justice said. “Whether it’s taking in the excitement of our unmatched ski slopes, checking out one of our beautiful Christmas lights displays, or simply nestling down with family in one of our cozy winter lodging facilities, there are endless ways to make your holiday one to remember in Almost Heaven.”

