Gov. Justice invites President Trump to West Virginia for State of the Union Address

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 23, 2019, 10:47 am

CHARLESTON, WV– Gov. Jim Justice today announced that he has extended an invitation to President Donald J. Trump to hold the State of the Union Address in West Virginia.

“I called the President yesterday to convey our invitation for him to come to West Virginia to give the State of the Union Address in our State Capitol. Giving the speech in a state full of people who love their country would truly reflect his focus on the forgotten men and women of America,” Gov. Justice said.

“No matter where he chooses to have the speech, I want the President to know that he is always welcome in the Great State of West Virginia.”

Before extending the invitation, Gov. Justice consulted with Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, and he expressed full support of the invitation.

