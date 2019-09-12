Gov. Justice honors first responders by proclaiming West Virginia Heroes Day

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, officially declaring this coming Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, as Heroes Day in West Virginia.

This annual observance – held on the second Saturday of each September – celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of first responders in West Virginia; including firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services workers, and 911 telecommunicators.

“Here in West Virginia, we have some of the most courageous, dedicated first responders that you’ll find anywhere and these men and women deserve to be honored and recognized in every way possible,” Gov. Justice said. “They’re the ones who we call on when we’re in trouble, or when we’re afraid, and they are the ones who come charging into the fire to help us every time.”

This year, a pair of emergency medical technicians in Nicholas County lost their lives after their ambulance was involved in a crash returning to their station from a hospital transfer.

Additionally, two troopers with the West Virginia State Police had to be hospitalized as the result of separate incidents. One trooper was shot while responding to a call in Pocahontas County, while the other was struck by a telecommunications line while clearing an incident on I-81 in Berkeley County.

“Heroes like these do so much good for West Virginia every day it’s unbelievable, but sometimes it comes at a great cost,” Gov. Justice said. “Holding this day of recognition only scratches the surface of what these incredible men and women truly deserve. But, it’s my honor and privilege to be able to thank these heroes, on behalf of all West Virginians, for everything that they do.”

View a link to the proclamation here

An event celebrating these West Virginia heroes and first reponders will be held tomorrow, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Ritchie County 4-H Grounds on West Virginia 16 outside of Harrisville.