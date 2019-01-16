Gov. Justice having Legislation prepared to eliminate the state tax on Social Security benefits

CHARLESTON, WV – Legislation is being prepared after Gov. Jim Justice announced during his State of the State address that he wants to eliminate the state tax on Social Security benefits.

“It is time for us to eliminate the tax on Social Security,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re going to give our citizens a choice. If you want to keep the standard $8,000 deduction you can. If you want your Social Security totally exempt then you can do that. Again, it will be your choice.”

The Governor’s proposal will: