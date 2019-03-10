Home NewsWatch Featured Gov. Justice has terminated the employment of Tom Smith, Secretary of Transportation
By Tyler BarkerMar 10, 2019, 17:26 pm
CHARLESTON, WV– Today Gov. Jim Justice terminated the employment of Tom Smith, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation and Commissioner of Highways.
“I want a new direction to be taken with our Dept. of Transportation, a return to the core mission of maintaining the quality of our secondary roads and bridges,” Gov. Justice said.
“I sincerely appreciate the service Tom has given to the State of West Virginia.”
