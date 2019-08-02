Gov. Justice establishing state Complete Count Committee in preparation for 2020 US Census

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced that, as part of ongoing preparations for the upcoming 2020 US Census, plans to establish a Complete Count Committee are being finalized.

Complete Count Committees (CCC) are volunteer committees – established by state or local government officials, other community leaders, or representatives from organizations – with a purpose of increasing awareness for the 2020 Census and motivating residents to respond.

Appointments to West Virginia’s statewide Complete Count Committee will be made after the CCC itself is officially established.

These committees typically consist of community leaders, who are tasked with developing and implementing a 2020 Census awareness campaign based upon their knowledge of the local community, to encourage a response.

Members of CCCs often coordinate with area schools, businesses, churches, media outlets, government offices and other resources to make the public aware that the census is approaching, explain the critical importance of an accurate count, and dispel any myths or alleviate any fears about the privacy and confidentiality of census data.

Last week, Gov. Justice issued a proclamation, formally recognizing the state’s support for the 2020 Census and pledging to encourage residents to participate.

View link to the proclamation here

In addition to this state CCC, several municipalities across West Virginia have also been establishing their own CCCs. During the previous US Census in 2010, there were more than 10,000 CCCs across the country.