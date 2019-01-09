Gov. Justice, Division of Arts, Culture and History invite public to visit exhibit showcasing student artwork

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler Barker Jan 09, 2019

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) invite the public to visit the Governor’s Inaugural Almost Heaven Art Exhibition on display outside the Governor’s Reception Room on the walls of the West Rotunda at the State Capitol.

Last fall, the Governor’s Office and the WVDACH issued a call to West Virginia students in grades K through 12 for one-of-a-kind postcard designs featuring their favorite place or activity in West Virginia. The contest called for standard postcard-sized, two-dimensional art in a medium such as painting, printmaking, digital art, drawing, photography or mixed media.

“We received so many wonderful submissions from our talented kids,” said Gov. Justice. “We hope that if you are in the Capitol that you will come to the West Rotunda outside the Governor’s Reception Room and see this absolutely wonderful display of artistic talent.”

Selected postcard work will be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to invite travelers to come to Almost Heaven.

Winning entries were selected in December. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25.

