Gov. Justice directs State Emergency Management officials, West Virginia National Guard to prepare for potential flooding

CHARLESTON, WV – With West Virginia experiencing heavy rainfall across many areas of the state today and into this evening, Gov. Jim Justice has directed emergency response personnel in various State agencies to be on standby to respond to a potential flooding event.

Specifically, the Governor has directed officials with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to track rainfall amounts and the weather forecast to monitor for potential flooding or high-water activity.

Additionally, Gov. Justice has directed leadership with the West Virginia National Guard to be prepared to offer support to local first responders if a flooding event were to occur.