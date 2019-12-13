Gov. Justice directs DHHR to eliminate waitlist for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Waiver program

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has directed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to immediately initiate a formal study to determine options for eliminating the waitlist for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Waiver (IDDW) program. Gov. Justice has directed the study be delivered to him by January, 15, 2020.

Elimination of the waitlist would allow 1,060 more West Virginians, including 606 children, to receive critical services through this waiver program.

“Some of West Virginia’s most vulnerable men, women, and children have been on the waitlist for more than four years,” Gov. Justice said. “We absolutely must find a way to eliminate the waitlist so that these West Virginians can get the help and support they deserve.

“I have worked closely with legislative leadership and I appreciate their willingness to help me address this important issue,” Gov. Justice added. “I have also directed DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch to work with Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy to incorporate the options into my 2021 budget proposal.”

The IDDW program gives individuals the choice of receiving support and services in their home and community instead of in an institutional setting. The cost of services provided by the IDDW is 46 percent lower than the cost of services provided by an intermediate care facility for individuals with developmental disabilities.