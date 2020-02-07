Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for seven counties affected by flooding

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Monroe, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties due to heavy rainfall this week that caused significant local flooding.

Heavy rains of 2-4 inches in a short period of time, coupled with mountain runoff caused stream and river flooding across all seven counties.

The Governor has authorized West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Mike Todorovich to support local counties and to use all State resources necessary. The Governor has also directed the West Virginia National Guard to assist. The State Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated and is coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs.

 

