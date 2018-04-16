Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 10 West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for 10 West Virginia counties due to heavy rainfall that has caused significant flooding.

Counties included in the State of Emergency at this time are: Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, Upshur and Webster.

State and county emergency officials are currently evacuating some of the locations affected by high waters and the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated and is coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs. The West Virginia Army National Guard has been put on stand-by to assist.

