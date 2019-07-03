Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Gov. Justice Declares State Holiday For State Employees On Friday, July 5, 2019

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jul 03, 2019, 11:25 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)– Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order declaring that Friday, July 5, 2019 will be an official holiday for all public employees of the state.

“Independence Day is a day of remembrance for all the freedoms we have in our great country and of all the sacrifices made by our veterans and active duty military members,” Gov. Justice said. “I want to thank all our state employees for everything you do for West Virginia and wish you all a happy Independence Day weekend!

“There’s so much going on in West Virginia this weekend, I want to encourage everyone to get out and explore our beautiful state. Truly, there is no better place than Almost Heaven to spend this weekend with your family and friends.”

Yazmin Rodriguez

