Gov. Justice champions West Virginia’s revenue growth numbers as country’s best in national television interview

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice made a national television news appearance today on the Fox Business Network show, Varney & Co., to discuss West Virginia’s recent ranking by the United States Department of Commerce as the #1 state in the country for personal income growth rates. Watch the full interview here “Just think – West Virginia – we’ve been last in everything for decades and decades…but things have really changed and we’re really on the move,” Gov. Justice said in the interview with host Stu Varney. “Everything is moving in a positive direction in West Virginia and I am really proud of it.” The top national ranking was among personal income rates for Q1 of 2019. United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the news in a congratulatory tweet to Gov. Justice, sent on Tuesday. The tweet also explained that West Virginia recorded the 2nd-highest earnings increase in the country over the same time period. “We’re doing many things, all over our state, in so many ways, it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. The Governor also discussed the reasons for the historic revenue success in West Virginia, explaining that the state has brought in countless businesses and jobs in the coal, manufacturing, and technology industries – among many others – while investing heavily on tourism to promote the state to the outside world. “We absolutely had to start promoting West Virginia in every way, shape, form, and fashion and we have done that,” Gov. Justice said. “I’d say to anybody and everybody, we’re looking for thousands of people, we have really high paying jobs, you can have a fabulous job and live in paradise, there is no place in the world more beautiful than West Virginia.”