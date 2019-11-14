Gov. Justice calls for Special Session over three bills

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation today, calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in special session at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, to consider three bills.

The special session call allows the Legislature to consider matters relating to:

Spending Authority for Debt Service Payments on Roads to Prosperity G.O. Bonds, Rounds 2 and 3

Bringing certain DUI Expungement Procedures into compliance with federal law

Tourism Development Act Re-Authorization

