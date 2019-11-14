Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Gov. Justice calls for Special Session over three bills

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 14, 2019, 16:07 pm

38
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation today, calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in special session at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, to consider three bills.

The special session call allows the Legislature to consider matters relating to:

  • Spending Authority for Debt Service Payments on Roads to Prosperity G.O. Bonds, Rounds 2 and 3
  • Bringing certain DUI Expungement Procedures into compliance with federal law
  • Tourism Development Act Re-Authorization

View the proclamation on the Governor’s website

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

