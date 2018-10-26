Gov. Justice Awards Grant Money To Help Towns Improve Sidewalks; Including Oak Hill

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Justice also awarded several Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails program grants. The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, and rail trails.

The projects awarded include:

– The Access Fund: Fayette County Climbing Access Stabilization and Development is being recommended for $80,000 in federal funding. This is for the design and construction to rehabilitate the Bridge Buttress rock climbing and hiking recreation area with erosion control as well as creating new trails and staging area for hiking, rock climbing and bouldering in Needleseye Park. The total project cost is $100,000.

– Town of Athens: Athens Park Trail is being recommended for $48,126 in federal funding. This is to design and construct a walking trail within the Athens Town Park. The total project cost is $60,157.

– Bluestone River Water Trail Group: Bluestone River Water Trail Group is being recommended for $150,000 in federal funding. This is for the design of a hiking trail with river access along Brush Creek from the community of Gardner to the Bluestone National Scenic River, on to Pipestem State Park and along Camp Creek to Camp Creek State Park all within Mercer County.

– Babcock State Park: Babcock to Sewell Trail Restoration Phase II is being recommended for $225,000 in federal funds. This is for the construction of a rail trail from Babcock to Sewell along the abandoned railroad grade of Manns Creek Railway.

– New River Gorge National River: Bluestone National Scenic River Trail Causeway is being recommended for $10,000 in federal funding. This is to design and construct drainage infrastructure to prevent erosion of the Bluestone National Scenic Trail Causeway between Bluestone and Pipestem State Parks.

– Town of Iaeger: Iaeger Sidewalk Repair and Rehabilitation is being recommended for $132,000 of federal funding. This is for construction of approximately 750 linear feet of sidewalk in the Town of Iaeger.

– City of Oak Hill: Oak Hill East End Pedestrian Upgrade is being recommended for $200,000 of federal funding. This is for the design of approximately two miles of new and replacement sidewalk along Main Street (WV16) in the East End Oak Hill area.

– City of Princeton: Straley Ave & North 8th Street Sidewalk Project is being recommended for $32,000 of federal funding. This is for the design of replacement sidewalk along Straley Avenue and North 8th Street in Princeton. The total cost is $40,000.

Gov. Justice will continue to award more Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants over the coming weeks.