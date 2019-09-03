Gov. Justice authorizes West Virginia National Guard support in preparation for Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice today approved plans to send West Virginia National Guard crews, aircraft, and other equipment to South Carolina in preparation for Hurricane Dorian’s impacts along the Atlantic coastline.

The request for assistance, made by the State of South Carolina, calls for two medevac helicopters and crews to support search and rescue operations and/or swift water operations as needed across the affected region.

“We, as West Virginians, are all too familiar with the devastating effects major storms can have on communities,” Gov. Justice said. “We will absolutely do everything we can possibly do to help the people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.”

The two crews – each consisting of four soldiers – will leave for South Carolina tomorrow and are currently scheduled to remain there for the next week.

The crews will initially be stationed and operate from a nearby South Carolina Army National Guard flight facility but may move to other locations based on where the storm impacts.

After these crews depart, the West Virginia National Guard will still have four additional medevac helicopters and three crews remaining in the state. However, the aircraft and crews leaving for South Carolina may be recalled if they are urgently needed in West Virginia for any unforeseen circumstance.

This support effort will be initially paid for through the Governor’s Contingency Fund, until South Carolina can reimburse the state.