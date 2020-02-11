Gov. Justice asks State Emergency Operations Center to prepare response to additional flooding

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Following Monday briefings from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM), Gov. Jim Justice asked the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and its participants to prepare for a response to additional flooding.

“Because of the heavy rain predicted again this week, I’ve asked state agencies to be ready to respond,” Justice said. “We stand united with our communities and are prepared to provide all possible resources if flooding should occur.”

The coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to report to the SEOC should the need arise. Until conditions improve, the NWS will hold a daily briefing and DHSEM liaison officers will provide daily updates from each county.

Performing around-the-clock monitoring of water levels in rivers and streams, the DHSEM Watch Center will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance.

Justice asks that all West Virginians remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and be sure to follow any instructions issued by emergency officials. For updates, follow DHSEM on social media https://www.facebook.com/WVDHSEM/ and https://twitter.com/WVDHSEM.