Gov. Justice approves terminations after reviewing report on DCR Academy Class 18

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 30, 2019, 10:57 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he reviewed the official report from the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety related to the controversial class photo of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Academy Class 18 and has approved the termination recommendations.

“I have reviewed the factual information regarding this incident that was provided by Secretary Sandy, and have approved all of his recommendations,” Gov. Justice said. “I expressed my thanks to him and the entire Department for quickly getting this report done.”

The recommendations include firing an academy staff member for not reporting the content of the image, suspension without pay for four instructors who saw the photo and did not report it, and the termination of all participating cadets.

TERMINATION RECOMMENDATIONS

“This act needed to result in real consequences – terminations and dismissals. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated on my watch in any agency of State government,”Gov. Justice said. “Now, we must continue to move forward and work diligently to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Earlier this month, three involved were fired and 34 were suspended without pay in response to the disturbing photo showing the cadets engaged in a Nazi salute.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university's chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va.

