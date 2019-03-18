Gov. Justice appoints Poling as judge for 10th Judicial Circuit serving Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice named Darl W. Poling of Beckley, WV to the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, which serves Raleigh County. Poling fills the seat vacated by Judge John Hutchison, following his appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

Poling has spent the past 23 years serving as a Municipal Court Judge in Beckley, WV. For the past 22 years, Poling has also served as an attorney at his own private law firm, Poling Law Office.

“I’ve been impressed for a long time with Darl’s broad and diverse legal background,” Gov. Justice said. “He’s experienced in civil, criminal, abuse and neglect cases. He’s really done it all and that experience is exactly what we need out of our circuit judges.”

An alumnus of Woodrow Wilson High School, Poling has practiced law in West Virginia since 1988, when he graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law.

Outside of the courtroom, Poling has also worked as a high school baseball umpire in the Southern Coalfield Conference since 2011. He was named as a West Virginia State Baseball Tournament umpire in 2017.

Poling has also served as Beckley Babe Ruth League President since 2008. He worked as a volunteer baseball and basketball coach for various local youth sports teams from 1998 to 2009.