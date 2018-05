CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Mitch Woodrum has been appointed as Commissioner of Labor.

Woodrum has been serving as Acting Commissioner since August after the resignation of former Commissioner David Mullins.

He has been with the Division of Labor for 24 years and has worked in a variety of positions including Director of Manufactured Housing, Director of Licensing, Deputy Commissioner and Acting Commissioner.

Woodrum’s appointment is effective immediately.

