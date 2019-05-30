Gov. Justice appoints Kornish as judge serving McDowell County

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Edward J. Kornish of Welch, WV to the 8th Judicial Circuit Court, which serves McDowell County. Kornish is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by Judge Booker T. Stephens upon his retirement from the bench, effective May 31.

Kornish has practiced in McDowell County for 29 years, including serving as the elected Prosecuting Attorney in McDowell County for the past six years. He also worked as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

A graduate of Welch High School before going on to graduate from the United States Military Academy in West Point, Kornish also has 30 years of honorable service in the United States Army and the Army National Guard under his belt, including deployments to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm, Bosnia-Herzegovina during Operation Joint Endeavor, and Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Kornish retired at the rank of Colonel.