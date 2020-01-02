Gov. Justice appoints Frazier as DMV Commissioner

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Kassie SimmonsBy Jan 02, 2020, 10:11 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of Everett Frazier as Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles.

“Everett Frazier brings decades of successful experience and leadership to this job,” Gov. Justice said. “I am confident he will help us to improve the operation and services provided by the DMV.”

Frazier has worked in various roles within the auto industry for more than 30 years, including 25 years in managerial positions. Most recently, he worked as the Director of Operations at the Thornhill GM Superstore in Logan County.

“I would like to thank Governor Justice for appointing me to a position that presents a real opportunity to make a positive impact on our great state,” Frazier said. “My goal is to treat everyone who comes through the door of the DMV as a guest.

“I am looking forward to being part of a team that will maximize the use of technology to make the DMV more efficient and customer-friendly.”

Frazier also served as a public member on the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy and resigned today in order to accept this appointment.

Frazier and his wife live in Oceana. His appointment is effective Monday, January 6, 2020.

