Home NewsWatch GOV. Justice Announces West Virginia Will Host 2019 US Youth Soccer Regional Championships
NewsWatchSportsSports NewsStateTop Stories
GOV. Justice Announces West Virginia Will Host 2019 US Youth Soccer Regional Championships
By Tyler BarkerApr 20, 2018, 16:09 pm
13
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Cabell and Kanawha counties will co-host the 2019 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships featuring approximately 225 girls and boys soccer teams representing 15 states.
Governor Jim Justice says:
“The economic benefit for WV is huge. This is a great opportunity for thousands of young people and their families to experience the many wonderful things WV has to offer and we hope they will return in the future to continue to explore”
Comments
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.