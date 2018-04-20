Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
GOV. Justice Announces West Virginia Will Host 2019 US Youth Soccer Regional Championships

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 20, 2018, 16:09 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Cabell and Kanawha counties will co-host the 2019 US Youth Soccer  Eastern Regional Championships featuring approximately 225 girls and boys soccer teams representing 15 states.  

Governor Jim Justice says:

“The economic benefit for WV is huge. This is a great opportunity for thousands of young people and their families to experience the many wonderful things WV has to offer and we hope they will return in the future to continue to explore”

Tyler Barker

