GOV. Justice Announces West Virginia Will Host 2019 US Youth Soccer Regional Championships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Cabell and Kanawha counties will co-host the 2019 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships featuring approximately 225 girls and boys soccer teams representing 15 states.

Governor Jim Justice says:

“The economic benefit for WV is huge. This is a great opportunity for thousands of young people and their families to experience the many wonderful things WV has to offer and we hope they will return in the future to continue to explore”