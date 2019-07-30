Gov. Justice announces West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Awards

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $5,417,239 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects. These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody. These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
Funds were awarded to the following:
FAYETTE
Fayette County Commission – $110,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.
GREENBRIER
Greenbrier County Commission – $285,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.
MCDOWELL
McDowell County Commission – $125,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.
MERCER
Mercer County Commission – $287,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.
NICHOLAS
Nicholas County Commission – $89,250
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.
POCAHONTAS
Pocahontas County Commission – $51,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.
RALEIGH
Raleigh County Commission – $145,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.
SUMMERS & MONROE
Summers County Commission – $115,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.
WYOMING
Wyoming County Commission – $130,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.
The rest of the money was distributed across other counties in West Virginia.