Gov. Justice announces West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Awards

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $5,417,239 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects. These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.

The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody. These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following:

FAYETTE

Fayette County Commission – $110,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.

GREENBRIER

Greenbrier County Commission – $285,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.

MCDOWELL

McDowell County Commission – $125,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.

MERCER

Mercer County Commission – $287,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.

NICHOLAS

Nicholas County Commission – $89,250

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.

POCAHONTAS

Pocahontas County Commission – $51,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.

RALEIGH

Raleigh County Commission – $145,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.

SUMMERS & MONROE

Summers County Commission – $115,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.

WYOMING

Wyoming County Commission – $130,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.

The rest of the money was distributed across other counties in West Virginia.