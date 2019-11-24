Gov. Justice announces upcoming sale of next round of Roads To Prosperity bonds

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the State’s $600 million General Obligation State Road Bonds, Series 2019 A – the next round of Roads To Prosperity bonds – will go on sale beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Information now available at InvestorRelations.wv.gov

The bonds carry the State’s strong credit ratings of “AA”, “Aa2”, and “AA-” from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S&P Global Rankings, respectively, and have maturities ranging from 1 to 25 years. All three of these ratings agencies consider the rating outlook to be stable.

The earnings from these sales will go toward funding needed to complete several major transportation infrastructure improvement projects across the state, through the Governor’s Roads To Prosperity program.

In the two years since voters went to the polls and overwhelmingly decided to support the launch of the Roads To Prosperity program, more than 500 of these major projects have been completed, spanning more than 1,100 miles of roadways.

This press release is not an offer to sell bonds; bonds may only be offered through a preliminary official statement and be purchased through a registered broker. Additional information relating to the bonds may be found online.