Gov. Justice Announces Transportation Alternatives Grant Awards in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced the recommendation of six projects that will use grant funding for economic development of abandoned mine land sites.

The grant funding, provided by the federal government through the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), is administered by the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands. The recipients applied for the grant funding earlier this year and were each considered by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.

OSMRE must give final approval of the projects and amounts awarded.

The projects recommended today include:

– McDowell County: $4.115 million to the McDowell Public Service District to provide sewer service to 115 homes in Ashland and Crumpler, and to support the expansion of Hatfield-McCoy Trail lodging businesses

– McDowell County: $2,278,500 to Ashland Resort Tourism Development for the expansion of the existing Hatfield-McCoy Trail amenities such as cabins, ATV facilities, camp store, outdoor entertainment complex, and reclamation of abandoned coal mine features

– McDowell County: $1 million to the Iaeger Regional Sewer Project, which will provide sewer service to 112 customers and allow for growth of Hatfield-McCoy trail related lodging

– McDowell County: $238,000 to the McDowell PSD’s Berwind Water Treatment Plant to modernize water treatment and increase capacity for Berwind Lake Park.

– Raleigh County: $4 million for the Cline Complex Phase II YMCA Project for a community recreation and training facility

– Mercer County: $1.5 million to the Town of Bradshaw for the rehabilitation of the town’s sanitary sewer system.

Gov. Justice will continue to announce Abandoned Mine Land Grant recommendations over the coming weeks.