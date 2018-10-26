Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Gov. Justice Announces Transportation Alternatives Grant Awards in Raleigh County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Gov. Justice Announces Transportation Alternatives Grant Awards in Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 26, 2018, 13:07 pm

6
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)  – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced the recommendation of six projects that will use grant funding for economic development of abandoned mine land sites.

The grant funding, provided by the federal government through the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), is administered by the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands. The recipients applied for the grant funding earlier this year and were each considered by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.

OSMRE must give final approval of the projects and amounts awarded.

The projects recommended today include:

–    McDowell County: $4.115 million to the McDowell Public Service District to provide sewer service to 115 homes in Ashland and Crumpler, and to support the expansion of Hatfield-McCoy Trail lodging businesses

–    McDowell County: $2,278,500 to Ashland Resort Tourism Development for the expansion of the existing Hatfield-McCoy Trail amenities such as cabins, ATV facilities, camp store, outdoor entertainment complex, and reclamation of abandoned coal mine features

–    McDowell County: $1 million to the Iaeger Regional Sewer Project, which will provide sewer service to 112 customers and allow for growth of Hatfield-McCoy trail related lodging

–    McDowell County: $238,000 to the McDowell PSD’s Berwind Water Treatment Plant to modernize water treatment and increase capacity for Berwind Lake Park.

–    Raleigh County: $4 million for the Cline Complex Phase II YMCA Project for a community recreation and training facility

–    Mercer County: $1.5 million to the Town of Bradshaw for the rehabilitation of the town’s sanitary sewer system.

Gov. Justice will continue to announce Abandoned Mine Land Grant recommendations over the coming weeks.

Previous PostGov. Justice Awards Grant Money To Help Towns Improve Sidewalks; Including Oak Hill
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

17oct(oct 17)1:00 AM27(oct 27)3:00 AMFall Festival Makes Call for Volunteers

18octAll Day28Spooktacular Festival

19oct(oct 19)6:00 PM27(oct 27)10:00 PMHaunted Coal Mine hosted by Theatre WV

26oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

08nov7:30 PM9:00 PMVocal Trash to Bring Music and a Message to Blue Mountain Performing Arts Series

09nov7:00 PMOak Hill High School Theatre students are putting on a production of "Steel Magnolias"

X