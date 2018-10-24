Search
Gov. Justice Announces Transportation Alternatives Grant Awards in Greenbrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 24, 2018, 10:10 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice awarded several Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails program grants. The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, and rail trails.

The projects awarded include:

  • Greenbrier River Trail Association: Greenbrier River Trail Facilities Replacement and Enhancement Project is being recommended for $42,400 in federal funding. This is for construction to replace the facilities of the Greenbrier River Trail including the vault toilet, well with hand pump and Adirondack shelter that were lost during the 2016 flood. The total project cost is $53,000.
  • USDA Forest Service: Marlinton Ranger District Forest and Community Connections is being recommended for $20,000 in federal funding. This is for the design and construction of approximately 2.2 linear miles of trail along the abandoned Halfway Run roadbed to create a trail connection between the Greenbrier River Trail and the Marlin Mountain Trail within Marlinton. The total project cost is $25,000.
  • City of Lewisburg: US 219 South Sidewalk Project Phase II Foster Street to Austin Street is being recommended for $200,000 in federal funding. This is for the design and construction of replacement sidewalk from Lafayette Street at Austin Street, running west along Jefferson Street, and turning north to Foster Street in Lewisburg. The total project cost is $250,000.
  • Linwood Alive, Inc.: Linwood Alive Sidewalk project is being recommended for $500,000 in federal funding. This is for the construction of approximately 1 mile of sidewalk from the intersection of US 219 and WV 66 to Snowshoe Drive.

Gov. Justice will continue to award more Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants over the coming weeks.

Tyler Barker

