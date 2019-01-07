FeaturedNewsWatchPoliticsState
Gov. Justice Announces Re-Election Bid For 2020
By Tyler BarkerJan 07, 2019, 11:32 am
49
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces he is running for re-election in 2020.
Justice announced his plans to seek a second term on Monday morning in Greenbrier County at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center.
Justice ran as a Democrat in 2016 but then switched to the Republican party in 2017.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com