Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Gov. Justice Announces Re-Election Bid For 2020
FeaturedNewsWatchPoliticsState

Gov. Justice Announces Re-Election Bid For 2020

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 07, 2019, 11:32 am

49
1

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces he is running for re-election in 2020.

Justice announced his plans to seek a second term on Monday morning in Greenbrier County at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center.

Justice ran as a Democrat in 2016 but then switched to the Republican party in 2017.

Previous PostChick-fil-A to announce creation of Terrance Gober III Educational Fund to support son of Marine lost in tragic car accident
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X