Gov. Justice announces federal funding for Peer Coaches to assist dislocated workers in transitioning and retraining for future employment

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that federal funds have been made available to enable the establishment of Peer Coaches to assist and support dislocated workers through the transition after a layoff until they’re retrained or employed again.

“This program and the great folks at Construction Works of West Virginia will see to it that hard-working West Virginians who have been laid off from their job will be connected to the training and employment services they need to get back into the workforce,” Gov. Justice said.

The Labor Liaison Peer Support Project administered by WorkForce West Virginia has selected Construction Works of West Virginia, after a competitive bidding process, as the Project Operator. The project has been awarded $148,500 for the period of January 1, 2019, to June 30, 2019. These funds will be used to assist WorkForce West Virginia’s State Rapid Response Team to develop a Peer Coach approach that supports dislocated workers while overcoming the stress of a layoff. Peer Coaches will coordinate referrals to the Workforce System and their partners according to the dislocated worker’s needs.

To learn more about services provided through this program, visit WorkForceWV.org or call 1-877-967-5498.