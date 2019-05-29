Gov. Justice announces best job rate in West Virginia in 11 years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announces today that job numbers for April 2019 show the state’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.2 percent – the best rate seen in West Virginia since 2008.

“When you think back to when I walked in the door, we were in really hard times,” Gov. Justice said. “To see how far we’ve come, to where we’re getting more and more good-paying jobs every day for so many hard-working West Virginians, it’s truly incredible.”

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers, compiled by WorkForce WV, show that job rates improved in 54 of the state’s 55 counties in the month of April. Counties reporting unemployment rates at or below 3 percent are Jackson County (3 percent) and Jefferson County (2.5 percent).

“We’re bringing new businesses into our great state all the time and they’re bringing new jobs along with them and boosting West Virginia’s economy like never before,” Gov. Justice said. “We have record-setting job growth and record-setting surpluses almost every month, it’s a great time to work and live in West Virginia.”

“Employers are taking advantage of the aspects of West Virginia that deliver competitive advantages for their businesses,” West Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said. “Favorable cost of doing business, access to markets and a hard-working, skilled workforce are creating momentum in West Virginia.”

