Gov. Justice announces $500,000 in federal grant funding for broadband upgrades in Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia has secured $500,000 in federal grant funding that will be used to improve broadband and high-speed internet connectivity in Nicholas County.

The governor presented the grant to members of the Nicholas County Commission at their offices in Summersville.

“I’m just so happy that over the past few weeks we’ve been able to announce all kinds of money that is going to change the landscape of technology for the better across the whole state,” Gov. Justice said. “We have so many smart, talented people that could run a full business or really anything from their own house.

“All they need is the ability to connect,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s what we’re doing here today.”

These funds are just one piece of $13.1 million in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) dollars that have been dedicated for various broadband and infrastructure projects throughout West Virginia this year by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This broadband infrastructure project in Nicholas County will improve high-speed internet connectivity to over 150 people living in the Hinkle Mountain and Little Laurel communities, located near Richwood.

The project includes building out fiber lines from the telecommunications tower atop Hinkle Mountain to the area residents as well as local businesses.

“This kind of technology is just so incredibly important, not only for bettering our economy but also for bettering our image,” Gov. Justice said. “For too long we’ve lagged behind the rest of the world in technology, but I’m fully committed to changing that. We’re going to be leaders here in West Virginia.”

A grand total of $2.4 million of the overall CDBG funds awarded in West Virginia will go toward similar broadband projects, benefitting thousands of people in 10 different counties across the state.

In total, 19 different communities throughout West Virginia have been awarded CDBG grants for this year.