Gov. Justice announces 2020 hunting and fishing license contest beginning tomorrow

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginians can purchase their 2020 hunting and fishing licenses earlier than ever before and also be entered to win a drawing for prizes. Beginning Sunday, anyone who purchases a 2020 Sportsman or Junior Sportsman license will automatically be entered to win a free lifetime license or a vacation getaway at a West Virginia state park.

“As a lifelong hunter and fisherman myself, I know there is no better place in the world to enjoy the wonders of nature than right here in Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This is truly a special opportunity for all West Virginians and I hope everyone who loves hunting and fishing in our great state takes a shot at winning this great prize.”

Historically, hunting and fishing licenses weren’t available until later in the year, but sales will begin early this year to allow for holiday gift purchases and early renewals.

“We’re excited to offer this prize drawing, and we hope it reminds West Virginians to renew their licenses and encourages new outdoor enthusiasts to get a license,” WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said. “If you haven’t hunted or fished in a few years or know someone who would enjoy it, this is a great opportunity to get back in the game or to help them get started on their outdoor adventure.”

Prizes include a Lifetime Sportsman Hunting, Trapping and Fishing License (Class AB-L), four overnight stays at West Virginia State Parks, and eight gift bags filled with hunting and fishing gear. Winners will be announced in mid-January.

Licenses go on sale this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Those who purchase a Sportsman Hunting, Fishing, and Trapping (Class X; Class XJ for ages 15-17) license before January 1, 2020, either online at www.wvhunt.com or through a licensed retailer, will be automatically entered to win. The prize drawing is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the West Virginia Tourism Office.

To view prize descriptions, learn how to purchase a license as a gift, or see complete contest rules, visit www.wvdnr.gov/giveaway.

Gov. Justice and the WVDNR remind West Virginians to follow all hunting, fishing, and trapping regulations and to always practice safety when engaging in outdoor activities.