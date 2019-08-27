Gov. Justice announces $2.15 million in Child Advocacy Center grant awards across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $2,149,670 in Child Advocacy Center (CAC) Grant Program Funds to 22 projects. These funds are awarded to local non-profit Child Advocacy Centers throughout the state to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect. The recent awards are focused on a multi-disciplinary response to investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing services such as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations, and referrals.

The current Legislature re-appropriated funding to implement a system of child advocacy centers throughout the state. This funding is intended to provide grant relief to be passed through the Justice and Community Services (JCS) section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, to those child advocacy centers in need of supplemental financial assistance.

Funds were awarded to the following:

Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe

Child & Youth Advocacy Center, Inc.

$103,663

Funds will provide the facility, the staff, and the support necessary for a coordinated multidisciplinary response for the investigation and intervention of allegations of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse in Greenbrier County.

Mercer

Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc.

$93,510

Funds will be used for a child-focused program that encourages a multidisciplinary team approach to the investigation and treatment of child abuse, in turn strengthening and coordinating the community’s response to child abuse in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan counties.

Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming

Just for Kids, Inc.

$118,062

Funds will be used to provide and coordinate a more humane, culturally competent, site-based, multidisciplinary team-centered investigation and intervention for children alleging criminal abuse.

Nicholas, Webster

Nicholas County Family Resource Network

$98,810

Funds will be used to provide Braxton, Webster, and Nicholas counties’ multidisciplinary investigative team a child-friendly environment for children who have been sexually or physically abused.

Summers

REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc.

$77,473

Funds will be used for a program coordinator to ensure services will be expanded at the Summers County Child Advocacy Center.

McDowell

Stop the Hurt, Inc.

$82,140

Funds will be used to enhance and strengthen the multidisciplinary team’s approach to investigating and prosecuting offenders.

WV Child Abuse Network, Inc.

$162,417

This project will engage the broader community, beyond child advocacy centers and their teams of professionals, to engage the conversation about child sexual abuse. The project will also bring increasing awareness and decrease stigma, meaning child abuse will continue to become an issue of shared community concern and priority.