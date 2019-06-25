Gov. Justice and Local Teacher React to Education Bill Passage

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The West Virginia Senate passed the controversial education omnibus bill that would allow charter schools to operate in West Virginia.

According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the education omnibus bill will soon be signed into law. After rallying at the Capitol for education reform for years, local teachers, like John Quesenberry from Woodrow Willson High School, are feeling frustrated.

“You teach your kids in government class about this being a government being of the people, by the people and for the people and about civic engagement and it is frustrating when there is that overpouring of sentiment from the voters and it seems to fall on deaf ears,” Quesenberry said.

Despite still having some concerns about charter schools, Governor Justice said he was happy with the result from the special session.

“We’ve now got a bill that I can sign and be very proud of. I commend the Senate, commend the House and at the end of the day, it will be great for our educators.”

