Gov. Justice amends outdoor burning ban proclamation; adds additional exclusion

CHARLESTON, WV – At the request of officials with the West Virginia Division of Forestry and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Gov. Jim Justice has amended the proclamation banning all outdoor burning throughout West Virginia – originally issued last Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 – to include an additional exclusion from the ban.

View the amended proclamation HERE

The amended proclamation adds the following item to the list of types of fires that are excluded from the restriction:

Fires built for warming or cooking within fireplaces or fire rings at designated federal and state recreation areas, provided area managers have the authority and discretion to continue the ban on open burning within any designated areas.

The ban, which is necessary because of drought conditions and reduced water supply levels in some communities, remains in effect at this time and will stay in effect until conditions improve and the Governor rescinds the order by further proclamation.

View the original proclamation HERE