Gov. Jim Justice holds town hall meeting at Black Knight Country Club

Charistin ClarkBy Nov 19, 2019, 22:25 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Governor Jim Justice was in Beckley this evening to talk to the community about his plans for re-election.

Justice held a town hall meeting at the Black Knight Country Club to talk about his re-election campaign. Some of the platforms he plans on focusing on include West Virginia’s economy, public schools, roads and highways and the efforts to combat the opioid epidemic. After expressing his platforms, Justice also took questions from the audience.

“The future of West Virginia is terrific, that’s all there is to it. We have so many great opportunities and so many things of greatness, it’s off the chart. As long as you have somebody that believes, somebody that can think with a big idea and somebody with a lot of business experience and not just a politician, we’re going to go and the sky’s the limit in every way,” said Justice.

The Gubernatorial Election will take place on November 3, 2020.

