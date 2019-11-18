Gov. Jim Justice held celebratory groundbreaking event for broadband development project

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice, Shelley Moore Capito, and other distinguished guests held a celebratory groundbreaking event Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The event commemorates the beginning of a major broadband development project in West Virginia.

Reliable, high-speed Internet is coming to The mountain state. West Virginia leaders say it has the potential to create jobs and enhance education for our students.

“The main goal of this project is one thing and that is from our standpoint and no question, the construction of it will bring a significant amount of dollars to West Virginia. the goal of the project is to connect the entire country in a lot of different ways. But from our selfish end of the project was we negotiated for them to have additional ban width in the lands to be able for us to be able to plug in all kinds of Internet services and greatly increase our broadband capabilities bill. From our standpoint there no question it has tremendous benefits to connect us to the world,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The goal of the cable is to extend broadband access to underserved and unserved areas of the state.

“Well, I think first of all it’s an investment in our state. I think the fact that the permitting went as smoothly as it did and that the state works hand-in-hand with the governor’s help to make sure this project stayed on course. I think what you’ll see next is a willingness to rest all were together with Facebook to see the way to maximize potential and the maximization is moving that fiber off of their main fiber line into the underserved and unserved areas,” said U.S Senator, Shelley Moore Capito.

Facebook, through its subsidiary Middle Mile Infrastructure, is building a high capacity fiber optic cable network, crossing a portion of West Virginia as part of the company’s ongoing larger network infrastructure build stretching from Virginia to Ohio. The project was announced in March. The cable will go through 275 miles of the project will cross through West Virginia.