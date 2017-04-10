    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured Gorsuch pledges to be ‘servant’ of Constitution
    FeaturedNational News

    Gorsuch pledges to be ‘servant’ of Constitution

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 10, 2017, 11:15 am

    230
    0
    Advertisement

    WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Neil Gorsuch is thanking his former law clerks, family and friends as he is sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony.

    Gorsuch says of his former law clerks, “your names are etched in my heart forever.”

    The new justice joined President Donald Trump, members of the nation’s high court and his family for a Rose Garden ceremony.

    Gorsuch is thanking his family for their “perseverance and patience” and his mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he served as a law clerk.

    Gorsuch is promising to be a “faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation.”

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostUnited CEO says upset by man dragged off plane
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives