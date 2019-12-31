Gordmans Now Hiring at Nine West Virginia Stores Opening March 3

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – #GotItAtGordmans means you can get a great new job and your favorite brands at your hometown’s newest store, Gordmans. The apparel and home décor retailer is now hiring at nine new store locations in West Virginia.The West Virginia Gordmans stores will open March 3.

Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Goody’s, Peebles and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.

Gordmans offers a variety of positions in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 at the locations noted below. Walk-ins are welcome!

Buckhannon Gordmans​​​​Moundsville Gordmans​

100 Skyline Plaza Drive​​​​1210 Lafayette Avenue​

(At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)​(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)​

Elkins Gordmans​​​​​New MartinsvilleGordmans​​​

320 Vally Pointe Drive​​​​160 North State Routh 2

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)​ in Riverside Village Shopping Center

​​​​​​​ (At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)​

​​​​​​​

Grafton Gordmans​​​​​St. AlbansGordmans​

1 Harman Plaza​​​​​1473 Maccorkle Avenue

(At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)​(At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)

Lewisburg Gordmans​​​​SummersvilleGordmans​​​

413 Greenbrier Valley Mall Drive​​​233 Merchants Walk​​​

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)​(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)

Logan Gordmans​​​​​

321 Stratton Street​​​​​

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)​​

​​​​​​​​​​​

Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20% associate discount on merchandise, which is already at the lowest possible prices. Gordmans offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules.



Committed to putting the fun back into shopping, Gordmans has terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands at every turn. This is a great opportunity to be among the first to work with the Gordmans team when the new stores open in March.

ABOUT STAGE STORES

Stage Stores, Inc. is a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. Stage Stores operates in 42 states through 614 BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores and 158GORDMANS off-price stores, www.gordmans.com, as well as an e-commerce website at www.stage.com.