WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News GOP pulls health care overhaul off House floor
National NewsTop Stories

GOP pulls health care overhaul off House floor

Scott PickeyBy Mar 24, 2017, 16:05 pm

295
0
Advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker Paul Ryan has abruptly pulled the Republicans’ troubled health care overhaul off the House floor.

The decision was a humiliating setback for President Donald Trump and congressional leaders.

The bill had appeared all but certain to be defeated Friday. The roll call was on track to occur in about an hour.

The measure has been a top GOP priority and was the party’s first major legislative effort since it took control of both the White House and Congress in January.

The legislation would repeal much of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law, including its requirement that people buy policies.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTwo arrested in Greenbrier Co. for having controlled substance
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives