Golfers Arrive for 2018 Military Tribute

Matt DigbyBy Jul 03, 2018, 00:16 am

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – After months of waiting, golfers arrived in White Sulphur Springs Monday for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, eager to play the Old White TPC again.

Three West Virginia natives are in the 2018 field – Davey Jude, Sam O’Dell, and David Bradshaw. All three bring stellar records from WVGA competitions and will be looking to represent the Mountain State well this week.

Also among those practicing Monday was Robert Streb, who was runner-up in the last two editions of this tournament, hoping the third time will be a charm. Xander Schauffele, Ted Potter Jr., and Danny Lee could also be found on the range Monday, three of the seven Greenbrier Classic champions, all of whom are schedule to play this week.

WOAY’s coverage, sponsored by Grand Home Furnishings, continues throughout the week from the Greenbrier Resort. The first round is Thursday, July 5th.

