Golden Corral In Beckley Requiring All Employees To Get Hep A Shot

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One local restaurant in Beckley requiring all of their workers to get vaccinated against Hepatitis A before working.

Eddie Torrico, owner, and operator of Golden Corral in Beckley released the following statement to WOAY News:

“We felt it was our responsibility to our valued guests and crew to take a proactive stance on the outbreak of Hep A that has affected our area. To give our guests & crew a peace of mind, we have vaccinated 100% of our crewmembers. The safety of the community is our top priority at Golden Corral.

Please note that Golden Corral has NOT had any cases of the Hep A virus. We are simply taking every available precaution including vaccination of all our future hires.”