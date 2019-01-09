Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Golden Corral In Beckley Requiring All Employees To Get Hep A Shot

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 09, 2019, 13:38 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One local restaurant in Beckley requiring all of their workers to get vaccinated against Hepatitis A before working.

Eddie Torrico, owner, and operator of Golden Corral in Beckley released the following statement to WOAY News:

“We felt it was our responsibility to our valued guests and crew to take a proactive stance on the outbreak of Hep A that has affected our area. To give our guests & crew a peace of mind, we have vaccinated 100% of our crewmembers. The safety of the community is our top priority at Golden Corral.

Please note that Golden Corral has NOT had any cases of the Hep A virus. We are simply taking every available precaution including vaccination of all our future hires.”

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

