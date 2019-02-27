Golden Bears Win RSC Tournament Titles

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After strong years that ended in regular-season titles, both WVU Tech basketball teams came from behind to win their respective River States Conference tournament championship games.

The Golden Bear women found themselves trailing Alice Lloyd College by double digits both before and after halftime, in a manner similar to the regular-season meeting in January. Just like last month, WVU Tech rallied to win, with a Brittney Justice buzzer-beating layup being the difference in the 68-66 victory. Savannah Shamblin led the Lady Golden Bears with 16 points, while Justice had 10 points and 11 rebounds, with Carlie Biehl-Wilson adding 14 points and 10 rebounds.

WVU Tech’s men’s team had a back-and-forth matchup throughout the night with IU Kokomo, but Elisha Boone’s basket in the final seconds gave the Golden Bears the 85-83 win to claim their tournament championship. Boone led all scorers with 32 points, while Brandon Shingles added 12 points and Tamon Scruggs contributed 11 off the bench. Trequan Spivey led the Cougars with 30 points.

Both WVU Tech now await their first-round matchups for the NAIA Division II National Tournament.