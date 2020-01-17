Golden Bears Sweep Rio Grande in Doubleheader

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In their first home games in nearly two weeks, both WVU Tech teams were winners Thursday, sweeping Rio Grande in a River States Conference doubleheader.

The women’s game saw WVU Tech top 30 points in the second and third quarters each as they went on to win 102-89, their eighth straight victory. Kathylee Pinnock Branford led the Lady Golden Bears with 23 points, while Brittney Justice added 20. Five players in total would reach double figures, as they shot better than 50% from the field for the game.

The men’s game was a close contest throughout, but the Golden Bears rallied to win 84-79 for a third straight victory. Junior Arrey had a career night, recording 35 points on 15-17 shooting. Oak Hill alum Andrew Work also added 18 points off the bench.

The Golden Bear men stay in Beckley Saturday to host Bluefield State. Both teams visit Alice Lloyd College next Tuesday.