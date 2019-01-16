Golden Bears Sweep Gold Rush Doubleheader

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from WVU Tech’s basketball doubleheader with Alice Lloyd College Tuesday night.

The Golden Bear men established a first-half run against the Eagles and kept the momentum going in the second half of a 105-89 victory. Tommy Collins led all scorers with 20 points, one of four Golden Bears in double figures along with Junior Arrey, Brandon Shingles, and Elisha Boone.

The WVU Tech women found themselves trailing by as many as six in the third quarter against the Lady Eagles, but a second-half comeback proved to be the difference in the 81-71 win. Laura Requena (24 points, 14 rebounds) and Brittney Justice (17 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles for the hosts, while Savannah Shamblin recorded 21 points.

The Golden Bears now begin a stretch of four straight road games, starting Thursday at Asbury.